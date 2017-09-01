Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Spotted on a Double Date

Best friends who date together, stay together—at least, that’s what Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner did on Wednesday night when they stepped out with their rumored boy toys for a double date in Los Angeles. The supermodel BFFs brought their men to Craig’s, a popular celebrity hotspot in West Hollywood. On Baldwin’s arm was Memphis Grizzlies player, Chandler Parsons; Jenner brought L.A. Clippers star, Blake Griffin.

Though the foursome arrived at the restaurant together, they left separately, according to TMZ. Jenner and Griffin were the first to leave, and Chandler followed shortly after, with Baldwin trailing behind to wait out the herd of paparazzi.

Neither relationship status is confirmed, though both couples have a long history of flirting. Baldwin and Parsons sparked dating rumors in June when they were photographed sunbathing together. Since then, there have been subtle hints that the pair is into each other, with clues like flirty mutual Instagram likes.

Jenner and Griffin were first spotted together on back-to-back dates in early August. But despite the frequent hangouts, a source for People maintains that the stars are keeping things casual. Per the magazine’s source, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is still seeing her longtime rumored fling, A$AP Rocky, while also hanging out with Griffin. Neither man is her confirmed boyfriend.

“Kendall is keeping her options open,” the source said. “She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.”

Though it’s still fuzzy who’s officially dating who, we do know that if the rumors are true, then Baldwin and Jenner will be in quite the awkward spot if their flings’ NBA teams ever duke it out on the basketball court.