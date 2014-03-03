Kendall Jenner Walked in Givenchy During Paris Fashion Week!

It’s official: Kendall Jenner is a real-deal runway model.

Following high-profile turns walking in Marc Jacobs during New York Fashion Week, and Gilles in London, (not to mention her seat perched next to Anna Wintour at Topshop’s show this season, the 18-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” starlet walked the Givenchy runway yesterday in Paris.

It’s not terribly shocking that Jenner strutted her stuff in this particular show, as Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci is BFFs with Jenner’s sister Marilyn Monroe Kim Kardashian and soon-to-be brother-in-law Kanye West, and clearly doesn’t shy away from other pop-culture pals.

Wearing a sheer long skirt with a pair of hotpants underneath, Kendall posted an Instagram snap alongside supermodel Joan Smalls. “Backstage #Givenchy @joansmalls,” she wrote.

