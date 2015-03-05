Kendall Jenner and Gigi Debut H&M’s Fall Line in Paris: See All the Runway Looks

H&M’s Paris Fashion Week show is always a highlight on the schedule for a couple of reasons. First, the clothes are always high style but refreshingly wearable. Second, you’re probably going to be able to afford whatever the retailer puts into production, unlike most of the other big shows in Paris (ahem, Céline.)

The Swedish fast-fashion giant is famous for its runway extravaganzas, and this year it went with an outer space-themed showcase, and sent buzzy celebrity models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid down the runway. French It-girl Caroline de Maigret opened the show in a metallic silver spacesuit, appropriately setting the tone for the out-of-this-world showcase.

Thankfully, the collection itself is a whole lot more wearable—and less iridescent—than the opening look. There were lots of ’70s-inspired offerings with big, chunky knits, chevron prints, oversize anoraks, printed flares, wrap coats, and jumpsuits with zip-up fronts.

Keep clicking through the slideshow to see the show looks for yourself—and start making a mental note of the pieces to keep an eye out for at your local H&M next fall.