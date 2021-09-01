Kendall Jenner Is The Unexpected New Creative Director For FWRD

Scroll To See More Images

Kendall Jenner has a lot going on these days: She’s the founder of 818 Tequila, a supermodel and a member of one of the most famous families in the world. Now, It looks like she can add fashion mogul to her long list of accolades, because she was just named the Creative Director of FWRD. As if she wasn’t busy enough already!

FWRD is an e-tailer perhaps best known as Revolve’s ultra-luxe older sibling. As its new Creative Director, Jenner will be directly in charge of the site’s overall vibe, as well as which designers are sold on the site. Jenner will also curate a series of monthly edits in her new role, each of which will feature an array of the season’s most in-demand pieces.

“I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business,” Jenner said in a press release announcing the partnership. “As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands.”

Jenner has become something of a street-style icon over the last few years thanks to her effortless approach to mastering each season’s most in-demand looks. This new appointment is definitely unexpected, but in some ways, the pairing makes sense. FWRD prides itself on staying, as its name suggests, ahead of the sartorial curve, so aligning with a Jenner feels appropriate.

If you want to get a sense of what Jenner’s curatorial skills are like, read on to shop a few pieces from her announcement campaign, her very first on-site edit and a few of our FWRD faves as well.

Le Cardigan Alzou

Jenner loves all things Jacquemus, so it makes sense that she included this sweater from the brand in her edit.

Aeris Cashmere Bra

Kenny wore this Aeris Cashmere Bra in the campaign, so I have no doubt it’ll sell out.