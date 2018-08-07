Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple Completely for the First Time on Instagram

Kendall Jenner isn’t known to play by the rules. For years, the 22-year-old model has thwarted Instagram’s—and society’s—no-nipple policy by posting pictures of herself sans bra. And though Kendall has also taken her nipple pioneering to the streets and red carpet, with sheer dresses and see-through shirts, she’s never completely let her nipples fly free—until now.

This month, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed for the cover of Love magazine. The pictures feature Kendall in a pond with wet hair, damp skin and a full face of makeup. (How? We don’t know.) The photos also show her completely topless. In one picture, Kendall can be seen floating on her back in nothing but a red bikini bottom, giving fans their first full view of her nips. And they are a sight!

Over the years, Instagram has taken down many of Kendall’s—and other celebrities’—nipple pictures for “going against” their policy. We don’t know how long this nipple picture will live on Insta, but if there’s one way to clap back at the inane policing of women’s nipples on social media, it’s with a professional photoshoot. Keep on nipping, Ken.