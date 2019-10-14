Kendall Jenner Was Spotted Out Again With Her Date To The Biebers’ Wedding—Interesting

There’s something to be said about spending lots of time with someone you’re fond of. And for the 23-year-old KarJenner clan model, there’s possibly a lot to be said by the fact that she’s been spending so much of her time with a certain fellow model BFF. So far, this Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra dating clue has us curious—turns out, these two went on another date with each other. But was it platonic, or romantic?

Here’s what we know about these two. On Saturday, October 12, Kendall was spotted with Fai headed to a dinner at the Bungalow in Santa Monica—and photos make it seem like they were really dressed up to the nines for each other. That said, Fai also happens to be the “hot date” date that Kendall brought along with her two weeks ago to Justin Bieber and Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber’s wedding. Which leads us to think that things may just be steaming up between these two.

Yet we’re getting mixed signals from Kendall, who posted a photo to Instagram that was captioned: “We don’t date, he’s just my date,” after fans started freaking out about her potential new boo-thang. But after posting that picture, Kendall seems to have deleted the post altogether—is it possible that she’s trying to rescind her original statement about not dating? Hmm.

Here’s the thing. Kendall and Fai are definitely friends, but who’s to say that friends are exempt from ever turning into more than that? They’ve spent plenty of time together doing couple-activities in the past as is. Like last year, when they dressed up for Halloween together as Austin Powers and his blonde Fembot.

Or this summer in London, when they hit up the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in what looks like matching outfits.

I mean…look at the way he looks at her! (I’ll stop.) Guess we’ll just have to wait and see where their friendship/romance goes.