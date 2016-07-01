Kendall Jenner Just Bought Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s $6.5 Million Mansion in the Hollywood Hills

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The rest of her family may buy up mansions in Calabasas, but Kendall Jenner has just bought her first house in the hills of West Hollywood for $6.5 million. And because when you’re shopping for a multimillion home there you’re likely to run into someone famous, she bought it from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. The couple has owned it since 2009 when they paid the quaint price of $1.86 million for it.

According to the real listing from Westside Estate Agency, the house itself is a 4,800-square-foot midcentury home perched above the Sunset Strip in a gated community that’s not too far from the famous Chateau Marmont. It’s very minimalist compared to the mansions her sisters and mother prefer but no less spacious, coming with six bedrooms, five baths, one pool, and a rooftop deck with city views.

In 2014, Kendall bought an apartment in a Westwood high rise, which we’re guessing she’ll soon be moving out of. TMZ reports she’s closing on the new house today, so we’ll find out soon enough.