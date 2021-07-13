Kendall Jenner’s ‘Elle’ Cover Has Me Craving Sweater Weather In July

Another month, another Kendall Jenner magazine cover. This time around, Jenner appeared on the cover of Elle’s August 2021 issue in fall’s finest fashions. I have a quick question: Should I be wearing sweaters in the summertime? Or should I be buying them now to hold onto until the weather begins to cool down?? I’m only asking because this cover shoot is actually making me want to cover up—despite the 90-degree temps outside.

The August issue of Elle featured not one, but two cover stars, so Kenny was in good company alongside fellow model Adut Akech. While Jenner was photographed in a printed knit sweater and coordinating cargo pants, Akech donned a dress of shiny green paillettes, complete with a vibrant purple collar.

I know that it’s literally the middle of summer, but these snaps already have me dreaming about fall fashion. It would not be an exaggeration to say that my style peaks in the fall (I love layering maybe too much), so Kenny’s cover takes my love for fall attire to a whole new level.

Her head-to-toe Etro look would be more appropriate on a wintry ski slope than on the subway in the summertime, but I have half a mind to recreate it anyway.

Within the spread, Jenner gets a little more glam, swapping her sweater for a slinky silver Celine dress complete with dark brown knee-high boots and a fleece plaid overcoat. The shacket-style piece was layered on top of a cropped, hooded denim jacket, so I predict that layering your favorite party dress with boxy outerwear will be huge come autumn.

Another shot featured Kenny in a sequined Celine hoodie, high-waisted briefs by NakedCashmere and a pair of fishnet stockings from Wolford. She finished the look off with chunky black leather loafers, as only she can. While I will not be wearing my underwear on the outside this fall (because that feels highly inappropriate for any season!), good for her.

Her final ‘fit featured a ruffled tulle mini skirt, a graphic oversized hoodie and color-blocked knee-high boots by Louis Vuitton. Seriously, don’t be surprised if you spot me in the budget version of this look come October! I’m taking major mental notes on these fall outfit recipes.

Following suit, Akech’s spread was just as colorful as Jenner’s. In addition to her purple-and-green cover look, one shot showed Akech in a pair of thigh-high Prada boots (I could make a The Devil Wears Prada reference here, but I won’t) and a Kelly green trench from celeb-adored brand Khaite. Another featured the model in a floor-length fur coat and little else: the same Prada boots, lingerie from Agent Provocateur and Araks and a pair of leather gloves.

Both covers were photographed by Zoey Grossman, who also recently photographed tennis star Naomi Osaka for the cover of Vogue Japan. If the snaps from Instagram didn’t suffice, you can read both Jenner’s and Akech’s profiles—and check out the rest of the amazing fashion—on the Elle website right now.