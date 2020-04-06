Uh, Kendall Jenner ‘Honestly’ Didn’t Think Hailey & Justin Bieber Would Get Married

If this season of social distancing has given us anything in the entertainment world, it’s been a rare look into some of our favorite celebrity relationships. It’s the only reason we know that Kendall Jenner doubted Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin would get married. The Biebs and his wife decided to let fans in on a little interview with their longtime pal, conducted over Instagram Live for everyone to hear. Though, who knew if they were expecting the supermodel to get so candid?

In the Instagram live on April 5—a.k.a. “Live With Biebs”—Justin, 26, and Hailey, 23, invited their friend Kendall, 24, to talk about how she’s spending her time at home, and dish all the details on how she became friends with the couple in the first place. Kendall, who attended the pair’s wedding in 2019, was super supportive during the chat—even making sure to call them a “happy married family.” But that doesn’t mean that the Calvin Klein supermodel always thought they’d end up that way.

At one point during their conversation, the “Yummy” singer asked Kendall if she always saw his relationship with Hailey happening. Kendall couldn’t help herself but to say, “Honestly, no!” Oop. (Though, are we really surprised? This is the same guy who was on-again, off-again with his previous longtime girlfriend of nearly a decade, Selena Gomez.)

“I think I hoped, obviously Hails is my lady, my best friend, and I wanted it so bad for both of you,” Kendall admitted. “It just makes me really happy.”

The squad then reminisced on the fairytale Bieber wedding in South Carolina. You know, the one that Kendall went to along with a very hot date (seriously, the male definition of *chef’s kiss*). The model also let slip during the Biebers’ conversation that she happened to be “pretty drunk” during the wedding, leading to—shall we say—lots of tears.

It’s no wonder, then, that Kendall and Hails got mushy during the IG live. “Through the ups and downs you’ve always been there, I know you have for Hailey,” Justin observed. He joked at one point, suggesting that if they were to ever split, Kendall would definitely be “Team Hailey”

“No, I love you both,” Kendall said, before confessing, “but Hails is my girl.”