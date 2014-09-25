Here’s What Kendall Jenner Eats During Fashion Week

We all know that models and celebrities maintain their bodies with a little—nay, a lot—of help from folks like personal trainers, private chefs, professional aestheticians, and maybe even a plastic surgeon or two. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t also rely on some pretty basic stuff to stay slim. And in the case of Fashion Week MVP, Kendall Jenner, that stuff is tea and apples.

“I usually start my day off with a cup of detox tea,” Jenner revealed to E! News. “I have like 12 cups a day.” To be exact, she sips cups of lemongrass-green tea blended Kusmi Detox Tea. As for her diet, the 18-year-old catwalk queen claims she snacks on apples, and other fruit, vegetables and lean protein.

Ho-hum. We drink tea and eat fruit too, so why aren’t we walking Dolce & Gabbana’s runways!?

And, like most celebrities who offer similar sound bites, Kendall also says she gets a decent amount of sleep—especially during fashion week. She feels that she “needs about seven hours, eight hours of sleep to function,” but we’re betting not always—we saw you hanging at Alexander Wang‘s late-night after-party, girl.