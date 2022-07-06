Kendall & Devin Are ‘Hanging Out’ Again After Their Sudden Split—Here’s if They Still ‘Love’ Each Other

Mixed signals. After reports of their breakup and subsequent sightings of the two together, many fans are asking are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker still dating? It’s definitely up in the air.

The two were spotted in the Hamptons, New York, on July 4, 2022. A source close to the two told E! News on July 6, 2022, that the model and basketball player went to Fanatics owner Michael Rubin’s party. “Kendall and Devin arrived to Michael’s party together and were hanging out by each other’s sides a majority of the night. They were with a group of friends but they weren’t trying to hide that they were there together.” The source continued, “Kendall was holding on to Devin’s arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute. They both were hanging out at the bar taking shots of 818 Tequila and Devin was grabbing rosé for them to also drink. Kendall looked really happy and she was smiling and laughing at him throughout the night.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight on July 6, 2022, that the two enjoy each other’s company despite their relationship status. The source said that they “had a really fun time” in the Hamptons. “Kendall and Devin are hanging out and very happy. They are in a good place right now. Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other.”

Reports emerged that the pair broke up on Thursday, June 23, 2022. A source close to the couple told ET at the time that “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. While another source claimed that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.” ET also reported that there was a possibility of the two reuniting in the future, but they didn’t say how soon.

However days after the report, the two were spotted at SoHo House in Malibu on June 27, 2022. According to TMZ, the (former?) couple were giving each other “flirty looks.” Over the same weekend, Kendall posted a nude picture of herself on a tanning bed on Instagram, and Devin sneakily liked the post.

Kendall and Devin started dating in June 2020. Kendall opened up about the relationship on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, 2022, when she was promoting her family’s show The Kardashians. Jimmy asked if Kendall watches Devin’s games when he’s on the court. “I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said. When she was asked if she was a sports nut, she responded with “Yeah. I’ve always been a fan of basketball. With Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”

