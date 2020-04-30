Kendall Jenner Just Had the Best Response to Claims She’s ‘Passed Around’ by NBA Players

No, she’s not “passed around” by NBA players. Kendall Jenner responded to Devin Booker dating rumors, and she’s in “full control” of who she dates, thank you very much. The response came amid rumors that the model is dating the Phoenix Suns player after TMZ shared photos of the two on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona.

(Side note: Devin is the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, and Kendall even went on a double date with him and Jordyn when she was with Ben Simmons. Small world.)

But back to the claims that she’s “passed around” by NBA players. After news broke that Kendall and Devin could maybe be an item, one Twitter user tweeted a video of three men throwing around a doll. The user captioned the video: “Nba players passing around Kendall Jenner.”

The tweet received hundreds of thousands of likes, but another user took issue with the tweet. “maybe she passing them around,” the second user responded. That’s when Kendall chimed in to concur that she’s not the one that’s passed around in this situation.

“They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” the model tweeted on Wednesday, April 29.

Boom! Kendall’s tweet earned praise from her sisters. Kylie responded, “love a good cooch throw.” Kim simply replied with a bunch of LOLs.

Along with Devin and Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, Kendall has also been linked to basketball stars such as Houston Rockets alum Chandler Parsons and Detroit Pistons player Blake Griffin.

In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Kendall responded to rumors that she’s gay because she hasn’t been in a public serious relationship like her sisters. “I think it’s because I’m not like all my other sisters, who are like, ‘Here’s me and my boyfriend!’” she said at the time. “So it was a thing for a minute because no one ever saw me with a guy. I would always go that extra mile to be low-key with guys, sneaking around all the time. You don’t want to, like, look crazy.”