Kendall & Devin Just Reunited—Here’s If They’re Back Together Days After Claims They Weren’t on the ‘Same Page’

All so sudden. With recent reports of the two splitting up, fans are asking are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker back together? The model and basketball player were recently seen together on June 26, 2022, and they seemed to be in good spirits.

The couple reunited at SoHo House in Miami on Sunday, according to TMZ. According to the outlet, the (former) couple were giving each other “flirty looks.” Over the weekend, Kendall posted a nude picture of herself on a tanning bed on Instagram, and Devin liked the post. Though there’s no confirmation if the two are still a couple, the pair are enjoying their time together regardless of relationship status.

Reports emerged of the pair breaking up on Thursday, June 23, 2022. A source close to the couple told ET that “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths. While another source claimed that the pair “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.” ET also reported that there was a possibility of the two reuniting in the future, but they didn’t say how soon.

Kendall and Devin started dating in June 2020. Rumors of the two being linked started when the Phoenix Suns basketball player and the model went on a road trip from Los Angeles to Phoenix in April for “some much-needed air,” according to a report from TMZ. The two also were spotted out on dates with Kendall’s sister Kylie and went out on double dates with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Kendall opened up about her private relationship on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, 2022, when she was promoting her family’s show The Kardashians. Jimmy asked if Kendall watches Devin’s games when he’s on the court. “I watch every game unless I have—last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I, like, sit with my phone wherever I am,” she said When she was asked if she was a sports nut, she responded with “Yeah. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé, I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young, so, I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

