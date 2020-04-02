Kendall Jenner Had to Clean Blood From Kim Kardashian’s Back After Kourtney Scratched Her

When did Keeping Up With the Kardashians become so serious? Kendall Jenner cleaned Kim Kardashian’s blood after Kourtney scratched her in a recent episode of KUWTK, and it looks like the feud between Kris Jenner’s eldest daughters isn’t over yet.

In a preview from the Thursday, April 2, episode of the E! reality series, Kim and Kourtney continue to go at it after their explosive fight in the season 18 premiere, which showed Kourtney throwing a water bottle at Kim’s head and Kim slapping her in the face, which led to a full-on fist fight between the two sisters. The preview showed the model taking a tissue to her older sister’s back and arms, which were bloody from Kourtney’s scratches.

Before that scene, though, KUWTK showed the aftermath of Kourtney and Kim’s fight as Kourtney went off on the middle Kardashian sister for judging how she lives her life. “Do you think I want to come into this negative environment with you guys every freaking day?” Kourtney tells her sisters with tears in her eyes. “If I don’t see you at filming, you’re completely fine when we’re not in this environment.

Kim then responded, “Then actually, you should go.”

But before Kourtney leaves, she shoots back, “I don’t want to be near your fat ass, OK?” As Kourtney exits the house, Khloé tells her to stop screaming, so she doesn’t wake up the youngest Kardashian sister’s daughter, True Thompson, which leads Kourt to tell her younger sister: “Shut the fuck up!”

In a confessional interview later in the episode, Kourtney explains why she was so hurt by her sisters. “I don’t understand why there’s all this judgement about the way that we each want to live our lives,” she said. “We should be accepted for what we each want to do and it’s not a positive environment for me to want to be in every day, when I feel like they’re so critical of me. Every day that I’m coming in, I’m like, why am I choosing to be in this environment? And I think I just, like, reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore.”

Since Kourtney and Kim’s fist fight (which made Kris Jenner cry, BTW) aired, Kourtney and her sisters have gone at it on Twitter, so it looks like there’s plenty more to come on this season of KUWTK.