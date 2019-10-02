Excuse Me—Kendall Jenner Brought A Hot Date To Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner’s love life is famously mysterious. She’s much more private than the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and has never confirmed any of her boyfriends. So this possible Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend clue at Hailey and Justin’s wedding has people shook—Kendall even posted it on her Instagram timeline, so if this is her beau, then this is a huge deal!

Kendall attended her pals Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding on September 30 along with a slew of over 150 other family and friends. She posted plenty of photos and videos from the lavish ceremony to her Instagram Stories, including a photo of a fully crystalized bottle of Moët champagne and a zoomed-in photo of her wedding makeup look. But she only posted one photo from the wedding onto her actual timeline, and it was of her and her date: Fai Khadra, a Saudi Arabian musician. Kendall snapped a mirror selfie with Fai in her green velvet slip dress.

But no, this is not Kendall debuting a new boyfriend to the world (for the first time in her life). She made that immediately clear in the photo’s caption to quell any rumors, writing, “We don’t date he’s just my date🖤.” Okay then!

It’s totally understandable to call on a close guy friend to be your date to a big wedding. Fai may look unfamiliar to some fans, but he isn’t a new character in Kendall’s life. The two appear to be good friends who hang out often, and Kendall even posted a photo of him previously. They wore matching Halloween costumes last year.

Kendall is also pals with Fai’s sisters, Simi and Haze Khadra.

Someone else in Kendall’s world has been previously linked romantically to Fai, however. Jordyn Woods was spotted holding hands with him, and they reportedly dated for almost a year.