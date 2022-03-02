According To Kendall Jenner, Bomber Jackets Are Cool Again

Scroll To See More Images

Watching trends develop via street style and paparazzi photos is an excellent way to guarantee insight on the next best thing before everyone else knows about it. Sometimes, it just takes a singular celebrity coffee run to catapult an accessory from oblivion to the obvious fashion choice of the moment! Kendall Jenner is one of the celebrities that has the power to hand-pick the season’s top trends, simply by wearing them. She brought her magic touch to Paris Fashion Week, and now I can’t stop thinking about Kendall Jenner’s bomber jacket—pretty soon, we’ll all be wearing one.

Bomber jackets have slipped in and out of style since the 1980s. Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have been vying for their comeback for the last few years, wearing satin, cropped and embroidered versions of the jacket in paparazzi pics.

Still, it took Kendall Jenner opting for a classic brown leather bomber to solidify the style’s revival.

Worn out and about during Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner’s bomber jacket appears to be made of heavy leather, which makes it the perfect transition piece between unpredictable winter and spring temperatures. Unlike more fitted leather moto jackets, the cut on a good bomber is often wider, which allows you to layer them with a hoodie or thick sweater—and before you know it, you’ve already achieved the model-off-duty look.

Jenner elevated her outfit by skipping the sweatshirt and pairing her leather jacket with heeled leather boots and and a coordinating tote. The trucker-style baseball cap looks effortlessly cool over her newly-red locks.

Even though Kendall solidified the trend, Hailey Bieber wore it first. Bieber paired her oversized leather bomber with jeans and a baseball cap (just like Kendall) for a Los Angeles outing in December 2021. Hailey Bieber’s light-wash denim is inherently more casual than Jenner’s dark-wash jeans, but both play into the same vintage aesthetic.

The leather bomber style is simple and nostalgic of aviator jackets worn by pilots in the 50s, making them a fun item to seek out when vintage shopping. 2022 versions are nice, but nothing is better than the real deal! If you’d rather buy the item new, though, there are plenty of great options available online.

The bomber jacket style has masculine roots, which means one of the best places to find one similar to Jenner’s is to shop the men’s section. Beat the masses to the trend and shop my three favorite bomber jacket picks below.

Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

This faux leather bomber jacket is a spot-on black version of Kendall’s jacket—and it’s on sale. The huge leather envelope pockets give it a modern twist.

Leather Bomber Jacket

This brown leather bomber jacket is actually from the men’s section of Zara (which is one of my favorite place to shop). Buying a men’s jacket ensures that you’ll get the classic oversized fit—and this one also comes in black leather.

Tierra Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

The colorful stitching on this faux leather bomber is elevated, yet playful. The wider collar also adds a feminine touch to a traditionally masculine style.