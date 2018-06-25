Kendall Jenner Is Being Body-Shamed for Her ‘Small Boobs’ This Bikini Picture

This week, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram to share a banging picture of her in a yellow bow bikini. In minutes, the Instagram was flooded with fire emojis and compliments from celebrities, such as Winnie Harlow, Paris Hilton, and her sister, Khloé Kardashian—who joked that the picture was of her with her head cropped out. But not everyone was happy with Kendall’s bikini selfie. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old model was also the target of body-shamers who criticized the size of her boobs.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star—who has been shamed for everything from her toes to her tan lines—saw her Instagram flooded with mean-spirited comments criticizing how “small” her boobs looked in her bikini. Some asked unoriginal questions—such as “Where are her boobs?” and “Where did her boobs go?”—while others simply stated, “No tits.”

Fortunately, Kendall’s supporters outnumbered the haters. Seeing her being body-shamed, many of Kendall’s fans came to her defense, arguing that her body—and anyone’s body, for that matter—is perfect the way it is. Likewise, many fans also praised Kendall for encouraging them to embrace their small boobs, like she did with hers.

Kendall’s fans are right. Criticizing someone for the shape and size of their boobs is never OK. Kendall’s body is her own and she doesn’t need to answer to anybody, especially those who tell her that she needs to buy new boobs. Keep on keeping on, Kendall.