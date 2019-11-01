These Photos From Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-Birthday Bash Are Too Spooky For Words

Ok, ok: We know it’s officially November, which means it’s time to move on from the Halloween 2k19 content. But we would be lying if we said that Kendall Jenner’s birthday-halloween party photos weren’t making us wish the spooky holiday was still upon us. The good news is that this isn’t just Halloween content — Kendall made the most of the holiday by celebrating it in conjunction with her 24th birthday, even though that’s still not officially for another couple of days (November 3.) Still, the oldest Jenner sister decided to ring in the occasion with a bang, inviting a host of friends, family, and stars alike to dress up at her party. It was spooktacular, to say that least.

The party was especially yet another opportunity for Kendall’s little sister, Kylie, to stunt on us all with her over-the-top halloween costumes. Leading up to the event, Kylie was posting photos all across social media of her various festive outfits. She hosted her own Disney princess party a day early on October 30, where she dressed up as a “grown up” Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and friends like Stassie Karanikolaou and Sofia Richie showed up as sexy Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, respectively. Early on October 31, Kylie also threw a kids Halloween party for Stormi and friends, where thankfully, Stormi traded in her mom’s 2019 Met Gala dress for a supergirl suit.

Knowing it wasn’t her party last night, though, Kylie seemed to tone things down. She dressed up as a nymph, wearing a long platinum blonde-haired wig and elf ears as a supporting character to her sister’s costume. On her part, Kendall absolutely stunned in a golden feathered mini dress, glistening wings, and a gilded deer antler headpiece. She even rode in on — get this — a white horse. It was a sight straight out of a fairytale.

Other KarJenner family members were in attendance, including older sisters Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed up as Dolly Parton, and Khloé Kardashian, who matched with baby True as Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian from 101 Dalmations.

We have no choice but to stan this halloween star-studded fam!