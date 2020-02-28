Kendall Jenner Is Willing to be Beyoncé’s Personal Assistant to Learn All Her Secrets & Same

There isn’t much that’s off-limits to this Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star. But like the rest of us, there is one person who’s kind of untouchable to her: Beyoncé. It’s why Kendall Jenner wants to be Beyoncé’s personal assistant—it’s perhaps the only way to get a glimpse into the life of a living legend.

Kendall, 24, isn’t shy when it comes to fangirling from time to time. And if it has to do with Beyoncé, we don’t blame her. In a new behind-the-scenes video for her Spring 2020 Calvin Klein campaign released on Feb. 28, the supermodel declared that she would be absolutely interested in becoming Queen Bey’s personal assistant—even for a year.

“If I had to be a personal assistant for a year, I’d pick Beyoncé,” she said. “Just ’cause I wanna know what she eats in the morning. I just wanna know what she has for breakfast.” Ok, Kendall, we see you—clearly, you clicked through that viral Beyoncé personal assistant thread on Twitter.

Kendall also weighed in on why a role like this would finally give her a glimpse into Bey’s life. She has so many questions for the ultra-private star. “I just really need to know what TV shows she watches,” Kendall wondered. “Like do you watch Bachelor in Paradise? Because if so, we should be best friends!” (And now we know Kendall watches Bachelor in Paradise.)

As for why Kendall hasn’t just asked one of her sisters to connect her with the star, perhaps she’s trying to forge a personal connection? But it wouldn’t seem out of the question—after all, her little sis Kylie Jenner and older sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian were all in attendance at Bey’s exclusive Oscars after-party in Feb. 2020 (Maybe Kendall was reuniting with Dad Caitlyn Jenner at a separate party like last year?)

We’ll keep our fingers crossed for you, Kendall. And who knows—Kendall might not be able to start working for Beyoncé, but Blue Ivy might be hiring for a new personal shopper!