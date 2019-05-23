Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Have Officially Called It Quits—For Now

Kendall Jenner is definitely the least public family member in the Kardashian/Jenner clan. The reality star has been very open about needing her privacy when it comes to her personal life. And that includes dating. According to a source at People, Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship is officially over. Jenner recently opened up, somewhat uncharacteristically, during an interview with Vogue Australia, in which she divulged why she and Simmons like to keep things more private. Jenner then went on to discuss marriage, saying she’s not in a rush to get married, but is open to it. Of course, that led Jenner and Simmons fans to assume the couple might be heading in that direction. But alas, it appears that is not the case—at least not right now.

According to the source at People, the 23-year-old model and the 76ers player are “on a break” because “the relationship ran its course.” Ah. We’re getting Ross and Rachel vibes over here, hopefully they’ve defined what “on a break” means, unlike the iconic Friends couple. Jenner is currently following her older sisters’ lead and prioritizing herself and her friendships. (Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian just went on an all girls, no boys Island getaway. Sounds like just the antidote we all need). “[Jenner’s] spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” the source added.

Jenner and Simmons first became romantically linked nearly a year ago. In July 2018, the couple was definitely ~on~ because they were totally caught cuddling in one of Khloé Kardashian’s Snapchat stories. Isn’t social media funny? It’s so wonderful but also so awkward. In the video, there’s a shoutout to “Koko and Tristan,” RIP that relationship. And then Jenner and Simmons all happy in the background…and now that relationship is over too. Aw. Hopefully it’s not too painful looking back at these memories.

Back in February, Jenner explained that she “cools off” on people she dates. We’ve all been there—things are great and heading in one direction and then for some reason, the spark is kinda lost. That doesn’t mean the relationship is necessarily wrong, but it’s important to recognize why. And Jenner seems to have a very clear, mature perspective on her behavior when it comes to dating. While talking with Hailey Baldwin on her Zaza World Radio Show, Jenner went into a bit of detail.

“I know when I’m off it, and I get off it really easy,” she said, via Entertainment Tonight. “But it’s not just for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it. I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live everything is so magnified and everyone wants to know things, especially about your love life. A lot of the relationships that I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it.”

Well, there you have it. She’s probably not fully “on it” with Simmons right now, so taking a break does sound like the best option. Although TBH, we still don’t ~fully~ understand the difference between a break and a breakup.

But it’s not the same! If we learned anything from Rachel over the ten season of Friends, a break does not equal a break up!