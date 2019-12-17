Kendall Jenner Casually Hung Out at Her Ex Ben Simmons’ Basketball Game, NBD

Kendall Jenner just made a surprise appearance at her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmon’s basketball game! Obviously, the rumors are now swirling that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are back together post-breakup. The pair have reportedly been off-and-on since 2018, and Kendall has been unusually public about their relationship. This latest development is interesting, to say the least.

On Friday Dec. 13, Kendall was spotted watching from box seats as Ben’s NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers, competed on their home turf against the New Orleans Pelicans. Fans captured videos and photos of Kendall’s appearance at the game (which Ben’s team won, BTW). This news comes almost seven months after the couple parted ways—they split in May after the relationship had “ran its course,” a source told People. But that wasn’t their first breakup, so maybe they’re back together once again? Or maybe they’re exes who are just on such great terms that showing up to support each other’s professional events is totally normal and non-romantic?

Kendall is notoriously private about her romantic life, unlike her sisters. But she did open up a little about her relationship with Ben. She confirmed their relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February, and it seemed like things were getting serious. But then they broke up in May. “They were getting serious for a bit, but were starting to cool off recently,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Shortly before the split, Kendall spoke to Vogue Australia about why she doesn’t reveal more about her love life to the public. First of all, it makes things messy. And second of all, nothing is for sure: “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” Kendall said.

Very good point! Things can change lightning-fast when you’re dating in your early 20s—which might be what happened with Kendall and Ben here.