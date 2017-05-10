StyleCaster
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Friends Are Sad Models on Vacation

by

You can take a model out of the photo shoot, but you can’t take the photo shoot out of the model. We think—and we can’t stress think enough—that’s what’s going on in the moody photos that models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Justine Skye are posting of their tropical vacation at an unnamed destination.

The photos show the girls sad-faced and serious, splayed across yachts and Jet Skis, with blue skies and turquoise water in the background. After Bella Hadid posted a photo of her and Kendall Jenner on a Jet Ski, Kendall posted one of just her on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

you won't find me

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Then Hailey Baldwin hopped on the back.

View this post on Instagram

Just a little sun kissed

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Back on the yacht, Bella proved a model’s job is never done.

View this post on Instagram

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Always be rehearsing, right?

View this post on Instagram

love my girls crazy

A post shared by Justine Skye (@justineskye) on

 

