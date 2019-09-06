Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Both Looked Cool as Hell at the Renell Madrano NYFW Exhibit

Scroll To See More Images

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 is officially starting, and that means we all get to see our favorite—and most stylish—celebrities out and about, wearing envy-inducing outfits. Besides Halloween and Christmas, it’s my favorite time of year, and I’ve been poised and ready to catch any outstanding ensembles. I didn’t have to wait long before I saw Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at Renell Medrano’s NYFW exhibition. The pair of models (along with Paloma Elsesser and Aleali May, who also attended the exhibit!!) looked absolutely cool as hell, and it’s honestly the perfect start to NYFW.

First, we have Kendall Jenner sporting a trippy graphic tee (Are those lips? A naked body? What is going on with this t-shirt and why do I love it so much?) and beaded zebra striped bag that looks straight out of 2005. I can get with the tee, but honestly, I draw the line at the beaded zebra bag. It just brings back too many memories of middle school, and I’m not here for it. Jenner does know how to make anything look cool, though. I’ll give her that.

OK, then we have miss Bella Hadid rocking the coolest corset top I’ve seen in my life. The top is vintage Vivienne Westwood, of course, which explains why I want it so much. This look is akin to Rita Ora’s naked woman painting sweater she rocked this year. Frankly, I’m loving all these Renaissance Era-inspired looks.

Also in attendance at the Renell Medrano exhibition was Paloma Elsesser (who’s featured in the new Bloomingdales Fall 2019 campaign!) in a delightfully early aughts-inspired tank. Elsesser is one of my new favorite models, and I sincerely hope she shows up at more shows this fashion week.

Plus, singer Aleali May showed up to the Renell Medrano exhibition looking like a damn snack. Clearly fall 2019 is all about the corset, because May also rocked a sexy lingerie-inspired look. It looks like someone broke out their bedazzler, and I’m loving it.