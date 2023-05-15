Are Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny’s Matching Looks A Relationship Curse?

Scroll To See More Images

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may not have made their rumored relationship official at the Met Gala this year. Still, the duo has taken every opportunity since then to present themselves as a couple. Nothing says “hot new celebrity item” more than synchronized looks and courtside seats at a Lakers game. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s matching outfits have taken over date night spots in New York and Los Angeles—but could the couple’s elevated wardrobe coordination lead to a relationship curse? A quick scroll through the celebrity relationship archives could reveal the answer.

On May 14, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spent the evening together in Santa Monica at a birthday party for a friend at Giorgio Baldi followed by a nightcap at Shorebar. While other celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Winnie Harlow were also apparently present at the event, none appeared in coordinating outfits like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny did. The duo wore head-to-toe leather looks for the night out.

Kendall Jenner wore a long black leather trench coat layered over a black leather strapless top. She paired the look with flared black pants and pointed-toe kitten heels. For accessories, Jenner opted for a snakeskin shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny wore fitted black leather pants with a buttoned black leather jacket which was layered over a turtleneck. He also went for a little bit of a height boost with square-toed platform boots. The singer accessorized with red lens glasses, a backward baseball and a glass of red wine.

The all-leather look is a trendy choice and could be written off as a coincidence if it wasn’t the alleged couple’s second matching look in two days. Kendall Jenner’s snakeskin shoulder bag served as a remnant of the pair’s previously coordinating look at a Lakers game over the weekend. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sat courtside for the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game on Friday in Los Angeles.

The 818 founder wore a snakeskin mini skirt with matching knee-high boots to the game. She paired it with a simple white ribbed tank top, gold hoop earrings and a gold necklace which helped to make the outfit more casual. She carried a leather jacket in her arms but kept it off for most of the game.

Can you guess who else wore snakeskin boots and a leather jacket? Easy answer: Bad Bunny. The musician opted for snakeskin ankle boots and wore an oversized leather jacket over a white collared shirt. He accessorized with hoop earrings, transitional shades and his signature backward cap. He spent the night laughing and smiling with Jenner.

The matching outfits look great on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny but they aren’t the first celebrity couple to give twinning a try. Many former celebrity couples coordinated their street style, red carpet and date night looks. While wearing a matching outfit is an iconic PR move, it doesn’t necessarily correlate with a long-lasting relationship.

Last November, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted in head-to-toe matching outfits in New York City amid relationship rumors (which have now subsided). Davidson and Ratajkowski also made a flirty courtside appearance at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden where Emily Ratajkowski wore knee-high snakeskin boots. Sound familiar? The couple was not spotted out together again and the alleged relationship quickly faded.

If you’re interested in historical evidence, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd frequently stepped out in matching outfits during their relationship. Above, they are pictured sitting courtside at a Lakers game in 2016 in black bomber jackets and silver jewelry. The couple called it quits later that year.

And perhaps the most famous example of a matching celebrity outfit is Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in full-on denim at the 2001 American Music Awards. The outfit lives on even if the relationship did not and is recreated through Halloween costumes every year.

Whether you love or hate the idea of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating, the duo’s coordinating fashion is something to keep an eye on.