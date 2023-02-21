Kendall & Bad Bunny Were Spotted On A Date ‘Playing Tonsil Tennis’—They ‘Are Attracted To Each Other’

A fling or true love? Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating rumors are swirling after the two are running around LA together. The model and Puerto Rican musician were seen in multiple instances in February—perhaps on date nights?

The Kardashians star and the “Tití Me Pregunto” singer was seen walking out of Wally’s in Beverly Hills, California on February 18, 2023, according to TMZ. The two left after Hailey and Justin Bieber were seen walking out of the same restaurant. Kendall left right before Bad Bunny through a different exit with security in tow. Kendall was wearing leather pants, black boots and a gray oversized jacket while Bad Bunny wore a similar color palette with a brown jacket and a khaki-colored hat.

So, what does this mean? Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? Read more below to find out.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating?

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? It’s not confirmed but it’s possible. Before the supposed double date, gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi was sent an anonymous tip on February 16, 2023, that fits under the Kendall and Bad Bunny description. “This single famous model sister was seen playing tonsil tennis with Bad Bunny at a private club in LA.”

According to several sources to People, on February 20, 2023, Kendall and Bad Bunny “are spending time together.” “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” added another source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. “She likes him and is having fun,” the source continues. “He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the fling might be turning into something more. “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe,” the source dished. “It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other. They have mutual friends and had dinner with Hailey, Justin and friends at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. It’s been fun for both of them so far.” The source continued, “Bad Bunny recently bought a new home in Los Angeles and has spent a lot more time there.” The source adds that it’s all fun for the pair. “Kendall met him through a mutual friend and they hit it off. As of now, it’s not serious and the two are having fun.”

The 818 Tequila founder was previously linked to on-and-off boyfriend Devin Booker. On November 21, 2022, People reported that the couple split for good in October 2022. Sources described the two as being very occupied by their occupations and endeavors. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source told the outlet. Another source said, “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Another source confirmed the split to Entertainment Tonight. “Kendall and Devin broke up last month,” the source dished in November 2022. “They are both still young and extremely busy in their careers. It was becoming difficult for them to prioritize their relationship with their schedules.” The source also noted that “there are no hard feelings between them and the decision was mutual.” The pair broke up earlier in the year in July 2022 but reconciled in August 2022. “Kendall is in great spirits since the split,” an insider told E! News at the time. “She’s been really busy and is trying to take her company to the next level, and is really focused on work,” they continued, noting that “she’s not really open to dating right now.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has been in an on-and-off relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017. There were rumors that the two were in an open relationship. Gabriela was featured in some of Bad Bunny’s songs in 2022 on his hit album Un Verano Sin Tí. Berlingeri’s sang on “El Apagón,” “Let them leave. This is my beach/this is my land.” “This is a song from the heart,” Bad Bunny told the New York Times. “I didn’t want to get a famous artist. I wanted someone to sing it out of love because it’s a sincere message.” The two sparked breakup rumors when Bad Bunny was spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game with another woman.

