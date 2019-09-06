Kendall Jenner Legit Ran Away From Brad Pitt For 1 Hilarious Reason

Honestly, we cannot stop laughing at how absurd this is. Kendall Jenner’s reason for avoiding Brad Pitt at Kanye’s Sunday Service is hilariously awkward and insane. Kendall has been in the public eye since she was a kid. Though the supermodel is probably the most low-key of the KarJenner fam–we wouldn’t expect her to get star struck. However, when she encountered one of the biggest movie stars on the planet–she ran for cover.

Kendall’s brother-in-law–has been doing Sunday Service–a worship-type service for quite some time. Though it looks more like gospel praise than actual church– it’s pulled in many celebrities. However, when fans spotted Brad Pitt at Sunday service on Sept. 1–they were left shooketh, and so was Kendall.

During an appearance, The Tonight Show —Kendall told Jimmy Fallon that Brad had actually been there before, but this was the first time they attended the service at the same time. Apparently, she refused to go up to him because she was way “too nervous.” “He was there. I think he’s been a couple of times, but that was the first time that I was there when he was there,” the supermodel told Fallon. “And, I literally left early. I like couldn’t even.”

Apparently, Kendall had just watched Once Upon A Time In Hollywood –and it was all too overwhelming for her to meet her crush in person. “I just saw Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and it was so good and he just gets better with age so I was like ‘I gotta go,'” she explained. “Isn’t there a saying ‘don’t ever meet your superheroes?’ I don’t know. I just love him so much I’m going to leave it at that. I get nervous.”

LOL, at least Kendall didn’t fully humiliate herself or something else equally dreadful. Perhaps leaving was the best move in the long run.