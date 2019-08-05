Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky Got Super Cozy At Sunday Service—We’re Intrigued

After a very tumultuous July in a Swedish jail–A$AP Rocky has returned home and headed right into the arms of an ex-flame. This Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky relationship clue stemming from Sunday Service has us so intrigued. If you remember, the supermodel and the rapper dated for about a year back in 2016. However, they ultimately went their separate ways due to their hectic schedules. Now, the way they were vibin’ at Kanye West’s Sunday Service over the weekend has our eyebrows raised.
Rocky just got back Stateside on Friday, Aug. 2 after spending weeks in a Swedish jail for his involvement in a street fight. He’s very close with the KarJenners, and one of the people to advocate for his release was Kanye West– Kendall’s brother-in-law. When they dated from 2016-2017–Kendall and Rocky were hella hot and heavy. They even attended the Met Gala together.
However, US Weekly reported at the time that they called it quits because they, “weren’t seeing each other a lot. They weren’t really official but were obviously dating. Their schedules are really hard.”
Kendall likes to keep her relationships on the DL–unlike the rest of her famous family. Also, Rocky was most recently linked to model Jasmine Daniels. Therefore, their Sunday Service chat could have been super innocent. (It’s kind of like the church after all.)
Image: SnapChat
However, we wouldn’t be surprised if these two started something up again.
