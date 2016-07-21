Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Having a ‘Fling’ with Rapper A$AP Rocky Now

Up until approximately five minutes ago, Kendall Jenner seemed to have the most private life of all the Jenner-Kardashian women, however in the past two weeks she’s been publicly linked with not one, but two possible love interests. First, E! News reported she’s “casually dating” Jordan Clarkson, a basketball player for the L.A. Lakers, and now today there are rumors she’s having a “fling” with rapper A$AP Rocky.
It’s no secret that A$AP, 27, and Jenner, 20, are good friends—he attended Kendall’s PacSun fashion launch in New York earlier this year—however according to these sources, there’s more than platonic friendship going on. A friend of A$AP apparently also told Us that he thinks “Kendall is hot as hell,” but that he’s “just having fun.”