Kendall Jenner’s Alo Yoga Tennis ‘Fit Is Already In My Online Cart

ICYMI, country club prep is officially a trending aesthetic for summer 2021, so even if you don’t have a tennis racket on-hand, it’s time to get yourself a pleated skirt and flirt with the nearest tennis pro. I can’t help you with the latter, but for the former, I plan on fully copying Kendall Jenner’s Alo Yoga tennis outfit, which was, for all intents and purposes, sheer perfection.

Ever since Jenner became an Alo Yoga brand partner, I’ve taken a hard look at my lackluster activewear lineup. The stuff that brought me joy this time last year simply won’t cut it! And Jenner constantly posting in gorgeous new Alo pieces (her favorite colorway def seems to be Apple Green) makes me want to splurge even more.

This time around, she took to the ‘Gram in the most adorable green matching set for full-on hot tennis mom vibes. Alexa, play “Tennis Court” by Lorde immediately!

I’m sorry, but how does she look so damn good?! Jenner wears Alo’s Airbrush Real Bra Tank and Aces Tennis Skirt, both in the Green Apple hue I mentioned earlier. Personally, I’m also a fan of this particular tank, as it has a built-in shelf bra for a little extra support when I’m doing low-intensity workouts and want to ditch my uncomfy sports bra. It retails for $72—pricy, but you’d be surprised how often you reach for it!—and comes in 11 colorways, as well as sizes XS-XL.

Paired with her tank was the soon-to-be-everywhere Aces Tennis Skirt, and out of all the trending tennis skirt options available right now, this one is my fave for a multitude of reasons. First, it’s stretchy. Second, it has a faux-wrap front to break up the pleating. Third, it has hidden shorts with pockets underneath, so you won’t feel exposed. This one only comes in three colorways—Black, White and Kenny’s go-to Green Apple—and I think you can already guess that I’m mentally justifying buying all three. The skirt retails for $68 and is available in XXS-L.

Sometimes, celebrity brand partnerships feel forced, but Kenny feels like the most perfect fit for Alo. We know she loves form-fitting, flattering basics that are comfortable and chic, and Alo’s quality and on-trend silhouettes are unmatched in the activewear world. Jenner’s cute IG posts are just one of many reasons why my online cart on their website is currently filled to its brim!

But wait, there’s more! Alo Yoga has even set up a “Shop Kendall Jenner’s Looks” tab on their site, so you can check out all the star’s favorites and build up your activewear wardrobe look by look. Starting with her fun and fresh tennis ‘fit, natch! See you on the courts.