I’m Fully Copying Kendall Jenner’s Lime Green Alo Yoga Set

I have a confession to make: I have never been a fan of bike shorts. I know, I’m sorry—I just can’t seem to find a pair that looks as good on me as they do on everyone else! But, sometimes I see my favorite celebs wear them and I think Hm, maybe this pair will be different. This is precisely how I felt when I saw Kendall Jenner in a super-cute Alo Yoga set on Instagraqm this week. The color! The triangle sports bra! And yes, the freakin’ matching bike shorts! I wanted it all.

Kenny posted her cute OOTD-slash-#ad on Instagram yesterday and I haven’t been able to get it out of my head since it first popped up on my feed. In a year when wearing athleisure is already the norm, there’s just something about this set that makes it really stand out.

Like I said, I’ve never considered bike shorts before, let alone ones that come in a vibrant shade of green! But this pair is just so good. I’ve always been happy wearing leggings, but it looks like 2021 is the year of me trying new bottoms. First, it was flared jeans. Now, it’s bike shorts.

Jenner’s entire look (Which has me green with envy!) is from Alo Yoga, a celeb-adored Los Angeles-based athleisure brand. It seems like every single top model—Kaia! Bella! Gigi!—has a closet full of Alo Yoga’s pieces for their days off, so consider me influenced. In a world of all-black workout sets, seeing Jenner in a colorful option is honestly so refreshing.

After absolutely living in my basic’ leggings for the last few months, this fresh pairing is inspiring me to try a shorter style as the weather heats up. Bring on the bike shorts! Read on to shop Jenner’s Alo Yoga pieces below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Splendor Bra in Green Apple/White

Alo Yoga’s Splendor Bra has a five-star rating for a reason—it’s so comfy. It also offers light to medium support, which means it’s perfect for low-impact workouts (or just lounging around your house).

High Waist Biker Short in Green Apple

Behold the celeb-adored bike shorts of your dreams. This pair comes in a bunch of colors (including Jenner’s beloved Green Apple) and is made from Alo’s signature Airbrush fabric that promises a sculpted look and comfortable fit.