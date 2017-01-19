Kendall Jenner Found You a $34 Dupe of Her Fur-Lined Jacket

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kendall Jenner’s $1,100 fur-line jacket has a pretty solid $34 dupe. [KendallJ]

What it’s like to go beauty shopping at Sephora with your mom when she’s a former Cultural Revolution Red Guard. [Racked]

TooFaced just teased a #sneakypeek of what looks to be a new iteration of the holographic Unicorn Tears lipstick. Maybe a new Melted Matte is on the way? [Allure]

Here’s Gigi Hadid looking v ‘70s. [Marie Claire]

Can anyone figure out what the hell Kim Kardashian is doing here? [@KimKardashian]

What it’s like to be a reproductive rights activist when you need an abortion. [TeenVogue]

See all of the looks from last night’s People’s Choice Awards, including Kristen Bell in a sequined jumpsuit, Blake Lively in a minidress, and Priyanka Chopra in a matching set. [The Cut]

Get to know the brands all the cool kids will be wearing this year. [Fashionista]

How 2016 became Earth’s hottest year on record—and why it’s only getting worse. [New York Times]

This body-positive bathing suit photo is going viral—for good reason. [Refinery29]

People are freaking out over these sugarless Haribo gummy bears. [Buzzfeed]

A complete list of books you should read before you march on Washington this weekend, or really do anything else, ever. [Elle]

Ever wondered what the life of a male escort is like? [Redbook]

Is Amal Clooney pregnant with twins? Honestly, who knows. [Jezebel]