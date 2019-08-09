Kendall Jenner Isn’t On Kylie’s 22nd Birthday Trip & We’re Confused

There’s no drama here. Kendall Jenner’s absence on Kylie’s 22nd birthday reason is super understandable. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is celebrating her birthday in Italy this week. Kylie rented a $1.2 million-a-week yacht – you know, like everyone else – and is celebrating with her friends and family. Notably absent was her sister Kendall, but the reason why the model missed the trip is honestly very chill.

Caitlyn and Kendall reunited for a casual dinner together in Malibu. According to the Daily Mail, the pair were spotted outside the restaurant Nobu for dinner. After their meal, the two chatted outside of the restaurant before sharing an embrace and going their separate ways. Kendall could have flown to Kylie’s birthday bash following her dinner – the flight is 12 hours. But it had been previously reported by TMZ that Kylie’s sisters did not fly over with her. Knowing how close Kendall and Kylie are, we can only imagine the pair shared a private exchange before Kylie set off on her trip while Kendall stayed in California to grab dinner with Caitlyn. Before the rumor-mill starts churning out anything, dinner with Caitlyn seems like a reasonable excuse to miss a destination birthday party blow out with Kylie.

And it didn’t seem to bother Kylie one bit. The makeup mogul was spotted out with partner Travis Scott at dinner where the two were very open with their PDA. The couple sparked some major rumors when they were spotted boarding a plane with what looked like a wedding dress in tow. Scott has been extra romantic with the reality star, filling her house with rose petals. All told, it seems like Kylie is having an amazing 22nd birthday.