Kendall Jenner Isn’t On Kylie’s 22nd Birthday Trip & We’re Confused

There’s no drama here. Kendall Jenner’s absence on Kylie’s 22nd birthday reason is super understandable. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is celebrating her birthday in Italy this week. Kylie rented a $1.2 million-a-week yacht – you know, like everyone else – and is celebrating with her friends and family. Notably absent was her sister Kendall, but the reason why the model missed the trip is honestly very chill.
Caitlyn and Kendall reunited for a casual dinner together in Malibu. According to the Daily Mail, the pair were spotted outside the restaurant Nobu for dinner. After their meal, the two chatted outside of the restaurant before sharing an embrace and going their separate ways. Kendall could have flown to Kylie’s birthday bash following her dinner – the flight is 12 hours. But it had been previously reported by TMZ that Kylie’s sisters did not fly over with her. Knowing how close Kendall and Kylie are, we can only imagine the pair shared a private exchange before Kylie set off on her trip while Kendall stayed in California to grab dinner with Caitlyn. Before the rumor-mill starts churning out anything, dinner with Caitlyn seems like a reasonable excuse to miss a destination birthday party blow out with Kylie.
And it didn’t seem to bother Kylie one bit. The makeup mogul was spotted out with partner Travis Scott at dinner where the two were very open with their PDA. The couple sparked some major rumors when they were spotted boarding a plane with what looked like a wedding dress in tow. Scott has been extra romantic with the reality star, filling her house with rose petals. All told, it seems like Kylie is having an amazing 22nd birthday.
Kendall Jenner arriving at the 10th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in June 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival's Fashion for Relief event in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking up the red carpet at the "120 Beats Per Minute" screening at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the Vanity Fair and Chopard part at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the Chopard Space Party in Cannes in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the street in New York City's Upper East Side in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the street in NoHo in New York City in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way down the red carpet at the 2017 MET Gala in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making an appearance at the Winter Bumbleland event in Rancho Mirage, California in April 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner spotted on an outing in Los Angeles in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner leaving the airport in Los Angeles in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the Chanel fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way to the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the streets of Milan before the Versace Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way to the Love Me 17 x Burberry Party at London Fashion Week in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner leaving Dover Street Market after a LOVE Magazine signing at London Fashion Week in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner spotted out in New York City in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the Alexander Wang show in Harlem in New York City in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at a V magazine signing in Soho in New York City in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at Harper's Bazaar's 150 Most Fashionable Women event in West Hollywood in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner leaving the airport in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at Christian Dior's office in Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner shopping around a flea market in Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner strolling through Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking through Paris in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way down the red carpet at the 74th annual Golden Globes After Party in Beverly Hills in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner strolling through Manhattan in New York City in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Afterparty in Paris in November 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the What Goes Around Comes Around Beverly Hills grand opening in October 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at a japanese restaurant in Paris in October 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner participating in the MTV Total Registration Live in New York City's Time Square in September 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the streets of Manhattan in New York City in September 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at a filming of "Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles in August 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking down the streets of New York City in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner spotted strolling down the streets of Manhattan in New York City in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the launch of OUE Skyspace LA in Los Angeles in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall photographed while walking down the street in New York City's Meatpacking District in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner photographed while at the airport in Los Angeles in July 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner photographed at the airport in Los Angeles in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the Chopard Wild Party at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the red carpet at a screening of "From the Land and the Moon (Mal De Pierres)" at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner arriving at the airport in Nice, France in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the 2016 MET Gala in New York City in May 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner at the airport in Paris in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner attending the REVOLVE Desert House in Thermal, California in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner walking the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner making her way through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner heading to a restaurant in New York City in March 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner exiting a car in Los Angeles in March 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall Jenner celebrating the Kendall + Kylie Collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles in March 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images