Will Kendall Jenner Star in ’50 Shades of Grey’ Sequel?

Is Kendall Jenner looking to break into S&M acting? According to Grazia magazine, the 18-year-old rising model and reality star is in talks with agents to star in the “50 Shades Of Grey” sequel. (Never mind that the first one hasn’t even come out yet.)

Sources told Grazia (via the Daily Mail) that the movie’ director, SamTaylor-Wood, 47, has her eye on the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” starlet.

‘She’s fascinated by her and expressed interest in her appearing in the first film but it didn’t happen,” an insider said. ‘Universal is also keen for Kendall to be involved in the sequel. They put in a call to her people and arranged a meeting last month, which went really well.”

“Insdiers also said that Kendall’s part “wouldn’t be a major role but would certainly be a foot in the door of Hollywood. Apparently, she’ll only sign on once Sam Taylor-Wood is confirmed as the director.”

The buzzy movie, which is based on the S&M-tinged book series by E.L. James, stars Jamie Dornan as leading man Christian Grey, and newcomer Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele.

You might recall that another model—Cara Delevingne—was also rumored to be joining the initial cast, and that never happened, so there’s a good chance Kendall will end up sticking to the runway.