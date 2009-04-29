Kendall Herbst

Name: Kendall R. Herbst

Age: 24

Occupation: Fashion News Editor, Lucky Magazine

Location: New York City



1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

You can’t really keep secrets when you work at a shopping magazine! But I do hit up INA most weekends (just bought a black leather Chanel backpack, swoon!), and the Beyond Vintage selection at Barneys is beautiful and surprisingly affordable.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Do what you can with what you have.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Every single piece from Isabel Marant’s fall runway: the studded ankle boots, the grey sweaters, the zippered miniskirts. All of it!

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Raf Simons, Francisco Costa, Isabel Marant, and the Mulleavy sisters. I’m getting pretty into Devastee’s Ophelie Klere and Francois Alary and Preen’s Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi too.

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Mid-90’s Kate Moss.

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Part of my job is following street trends, so I’m addicted to checking out Lucky’s Cute Girl of the Day every morning, garancedore.fr/en, and fashiontoast.com.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The Beautiful Fall makes a pretty good case for Paris in the 1970’s.

8. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

There are definitely some fashion girls with amazing taste, but I think it’d be kind of fun to have a chat with people outside the industry. Someone awesome, but random like Marie Curie or Ayn Rand. Maybe I’m just weird…

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Rene Russo in The Thomas Crown Affair

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

1) super soft tee’s

2) Saucony running shoes

3) socks with colorful, quirky prints

4) backless dresses from Topshop

5) black ballet flats

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

So much that you’re embarrassed to admit the cost? However, presents are an entirely different matter.

12. Who is your style soul mate?

On my better days, Ashley Olsen. I adore Mary-Kate’s whimsy, but I’ve stopping fighting that I’m more a minimal Ashley at heart.

13. It’s your Final Supper—;who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

A dinner party in an apartment with floor to ceiling windows and my sister, boyfriend, and best friends around. I’m pretty simple with food: a plate of spaghetti with marinara sauce and fresh basil and buffalo mozzarella, please.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Yup, in the finest attire a Littleton, Colorado mall could offer: a plunging, greenish-grey gown.

15. What theme song best describes your life?

Talking Heads “This Must be the Place”

16. What inspires you?

The way people talk when they’re excited about something. And French bulldogs.