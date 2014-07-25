Watch Kendall and Kylie Frolic in the Desert for New PacSun Campaign

What does Kendall and Kylie Jenner frolicking in the desert with horses have to do with going back to school? We’re not sure.

A promotional video for the Jenner sister’s back-to-school collection with Pac Sun was just released on YouTube, and it’s safe to say it has it’s fair share of ridiculous moments. The one and a half minute video features Kendall and Kylie decked out in bohemian pieces such as flared jeans, tasseled crop tops, and patterned shorts. And while the girls look super pretty, they also look awfully sad (perhaps a nod towards the dreaded back-to-school blues?)

In one scene, reminiscent of Britney Spears’ “I’m Not A Girl” video, the two sit on a rock where they seem to be pondering the meaning of life, and in another scene Kylie pets a small fox.

While the video does have it’s strange moments, some of their pieces do look pretty cute for back to school.

Check out the video below and see for yourself!