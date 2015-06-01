See Every Piece From Kendall and Kylie’s Topshop Collaboration!

We first got word of a fashion collaboration between Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Topshop back in January, and now the sisters have officially unveiled a first peek at the partnership.
The 15-piece range will hit Topshop stores, Topshop.com and Nordstrom on Wednesday, June 3 and was designed entirely by the sisters themselves (ahem, unlike their 2013 novel which was written by a very patient ghostwriter.) Filled with floral shorts and dresses, crop tops, denim cutoffs, casual rompers, and other pieces that evoke the girls’ laid-back West Coast vibe.
MORE: A Complete Guide to Kendall Jenner’s Killer Street Style
While this is the sisters’ debut with the British fast-fashion retailer, they’ve actually been in the fashion design game since February 2013, when PacSun first launched Kendall and Kylie Collection. In fact, there are quite a few similarities between the two lines–both seem suited to young, casual, music festival-loving girls—and both are affordable, with the Topshop pieces ranging from around $45 to $150.
Take a look through the gallery above to see every piece from the Kylie and Kendall Jenner collaboration with Topshop. With more than 52 million Instagram followers between them and an army of
downright rabid super-loyal reality TV fans, it’s a safe bet that this line will fare better than the ill-fated Kardashian Kollection. (Too soon?)