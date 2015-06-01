See Every Piece From Kendall and Kylie’s Topshop Collaboration!

We first got word of a fashion collaboration between Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Topshop back in January, and now the sisters have officially unveiled a first peek at the partnership.

The 15-piece range will hit Topshop stores, Topshop.com and Nordstrom on Wednesday, June 3 and was designed entirely by the sisters themselves (ahem, unlike their 2013 novel which was written by a very patient ghostwriter.) Filled with floral shorts and dresses, crop tops, denim cutoffs, casual rompers, and other pieces that evoke the girls’ laid-back West Coast vibe.

While this is the sisters’ debut with the British fast-fashion retailer, they’ve actually been in the fashion design game since February 2013, when PacSun first launched Kendall and Kylie Collection. In fact, there are quite a few similarities between the two lines–both seem suited to young, casual, music festival-loving girls—and both are affordable, with the Topshop pieces ranging from around $45 to $150.