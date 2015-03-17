It Was Inevitable: Kendall and Kylie Jenner are Launching Their Own Mobile Game

It was bound to happen: Kendall and Kylie Jenner are following family tradition, and are set to launch their very own mobile game in late 2015.

The game will feature Kendall and Kylie’s voices, and will let players befriend the sisters (in make-believe gaming land, that is) as they work towards their career goals. We presume this involves securing modeling gigs, “writing” young adult fiction, and designing for Topshop.

Just two weeks ago the youngest Kardashian sisters were added as characters to Kim Kardashian‘s multi-million dollar game, so we’re giving zero points for predicting this spinoff was coming.

Glu—the company behind the game—expect it to launch online at the end of the year and confirm it will be free to play on iOS and Android.

Kendall and Kylie both shared the news to Twitter within seconds of each other this morning:

And so the Kardashian-Jenner world domination continues–we’ll let you know when they’re voted into Congress.