Kelly’s “Navajo-Inspired Bling” to Save America

On September 10th (aka the night of the circus that is Fashion’s Night Out), Real Housewife Kelly Killoren Bensimon will add her name to the laundry list of collaborations going on the night before Fashion Week begins. The former Elle accessories editor will be showcasing her third collection for her jewelry line at the Bryant Park Hotel in an event with HauteLook. Good luck to you, Kelly, because with Alex Wang giving catwalk lessons at Barneys and with Anna Wintour signing t-shirts in Queens, we’re pretty sure your limelight is already overshadowed.

We think Kelly could use some focus before her showcase because she can’t seem to make sense when talking about her collection:

“Everyone talks about being green and being respectful of America, but no one has done something that is Navajo-inspired,” Kelly told PEOPLE magazine. “Women love diamonds and sparkles, but nothing is sexier than Navajo-inspired bling.” Later in the interview she notes that her mother looked like Pocahontas growing up, which served as another source for her inspiration.

Okay Kelly, so what you’re saying is that you are doing honorable deeds for the greater good of America by designing “Navajo-inspired bling?” We’re not buying it. And sorry to burst your bubble, but when we first saw your sparkly, coiled serpent cuff we were instantly reminded of Cleopatra in Ancient Egypt, not women with side braids living in teepees.

