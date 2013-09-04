Kelly Wearstler: 20 Things I’m Loving Now

Ever wonder what top designers are doing/wearing/eating/loving in their spare time? Us too! That’s why we decided to find out, via a short but informative survey aptly titled “20 Things I’m Loving Now.”

Sent to a variety of designers and fashion insiders, our questionnaire seeks to find out what quotidien things make interesting people tick—from the books they’re reading and the shows they’re DVRing, to the cocktail they’re sipping.

Of course, we also asked about fashion, but instead of seeking long-winded responses, we decided to keep it short and snappy: A go-to piece of denim, what shoes they’re favoring today, the most comfy T-shirt—you get the picture.

Next up: Fashion and home decor designer Kelly Wearstler, who filled us in on 20 things she’s loving now. Read on!

1. Drink: Blue Bottle Coffee in San Francisco! It’s my favorite fix. It’s amazingly rich and has smooth blends.

2. Gadget: My Samsung Galaxy camera to document inspiration on the go for my blog MYVIBEMYLIFE.

3. Reading: New York, The New Art Scene by Ugo Mulas and Alan Solomon. This is one of the 2,000 vintage books in my collection.

4. Dress: The sleeves on this butterfly-sleeve shift dress add movement to the lovely draping!

5. Relaxing: Austin, Texas—it’s a spirited and soulful retreat with incredible vintage.

6. Shopping: I could spend hours on end browsing 1stdibs! (It’s my go-to rescue.)

7. Accessorizing: Stackable bracelets for layers on layers of accessories. The Zanini cuff is perfect arm candy to layer for fall.

8. Scent: Bois 1920 Perfumes! They’re such unique fragrances in gorgeous vintage looking bottles such as Bois D’Armenie eau de parfum.

9. Sunglasses: Thierry Lasry! It’s sexy, refined chic.

10. Watching: “The Pink Panther.” It’s a comedy classic. I just got the whole collection for my boys.

11. Pal: My rescue dog, Rigby. You should always go for a rescue dog! I’m an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society.

12. Wardrobe Staple: A vintage tee! Check out the Delongpre tee in super soft luxe cotton.

13. Décor: I’m obsessed with this two-sided “Big Kiss” sculpture.

14. Entertaining: This “Splash” plate will add glamour to any setting.

15. Exfoliating: Aesop! They have nourishing body products, with subtle scents like sandalwood and vanilla, to keep your skin perfectly hydrated.

16. Browsing: Paul Bert Flea Market in Paris. It’s my favorite market in the world. I could spend hours here.

17. Party Dress: Blouson-Top leather dress and banded cuff bracelet. The bracelet adds the perfect finishing touch.

18. Organizing: The Salone tray makes organization on my desk easy, chic, and fun.

19. Coveting: Cire Trudon candles. A beautiful home scent cultivates an air of sophistication and everyday luxury.

20. Fall Ensemble: Vince shearling-lined leather jacket, Favorite Tank & Dylan Ikat skinny jeans. It’s the perfect combination!

For more information about our relationship with Neiman Marcus click here: cmp.ly/3