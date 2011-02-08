Kelly Wearstler: My Ultimate Girl Crush Gets a Fashion Line

Kelly Wearstler’s decor for hotels including Maison 140, the Avalon in Los Angeles, and the Viceroy hotel in Anguilla have put me in an inspiration image folder making fixation and caused a severe spike in 1st Dibs trolling. Part Hollywood Regency, part 70s revival, part graphic, all super chic and for lack of better terminology, perfectly accessorized, her interior design style basically kills me. As a fashion girl, she came off as a severe Prada junkie on Bravo’s Top Design, always with some kind of turban, amazing shoe and bold color happening.

Now it seems the LA based designer is going full on with a fashion line, telling WWD, So much of my influence in interior design comes from fashion, and everything relating to fashion, from jewelry, which can be reminiscent of sculpture, to the colors and silhouettes that I find in clothing. This feels like a natural evolution.

Wearstler already has a home accessories line for Bergorf Goodman, and it seems the store knows a good thing when they see it. The collection is exclusive to Bergdorf Goodman for fall and will have a Wearstler designed space as its home in-store, retailing from $205 to $1,395 for ready to wear and $155 to $995 for jewelry.

It looks to carry a bit more of the personality of her rooms than the bold ensembles she rocked for reality TV, and it looks pretty sick. Are you just as likely to buy a Wearstler ring as a brass table top sculpture?