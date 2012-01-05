Kelly Slater Dives Into Fashion

From luxury goods to some sick collaborations, it’s no secret that menswear is killing it this year. Teaming up with his sponsor, Quiksilver, Kelly Slater, a man known for his surf skills (and his dreamy appearances on Baywatch back in the day) is releasing a menswear line, VSTR, pronounced “visitor.”

The line, which is geared towards the globe-trotting adventure seekers of the world, isn’t just functional, it looks awesome too. Slater told WWD, “I take a lot of flights and drive a lot and end up in a different climate day after day. You need something that keeps you warm but won’t be overly warm, or fits in your backpack without being too bulky.”

Well, that answers the age-old question of where can I wear it? John Moore, founder of POP Studios suggests that it’s totally okay to be an outfit repeater in VSTR — now that’s something we can stand behind. After all, this is the month for Luxe for Less, being able to wear garments more than once in a week will really cut down our spending.

The color scheme is perfect for any man — with colors ranging from an indigo to a forest green, we can see it on just about any guy. We’re pretty sure this line will NOT disappoint seeing as Slater is not used to losing (in or out of the water).Click through the slideshow for a sneak peak at some of the products and let us know what you think.

Photos via WWD