Kelly Rutherford Talks ‘Gossip Girl’ & Her Love of Pockets

Last night, vintage loving fashionistas flocked to the Lisa Perry and DECADES Uptown pop up shop in New York City. The opening brought together two of my favorite things: champagne and shopping. We sipped flutes of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and sifted through tons of designer merchandise – including a ridiculous rack of Chanel jackets that would make even Rachel Zoe blush.

As we were on the Upper East Side, it was only appropriate that Kelly Rutherford a.k.a. Gossip Girl‘s Lily van der Woodsen was in attendance. We chatted with the insanely gorgeous actress and designer Lisa Perry. Kelly was wearing one of Lisa’s creations, called “the barcode dress” (see above). In fact, Kelly loves to wear Lisa’s looks on the show. “We work directly with Kelly,” Lisa told us. “She comes in and chooses what she wants, and obviously she has the best taste and everything looks good on her.”

While the Gossip Girl costume designers do some of the best styling work on TV, Kelly certainly brings a lot to the table – including her own collection of Herms bags and cuffs. I recall a season 1 episode where Lily carried an outrageous trifecta of Birkins and Kellys, and I’m even more impressed to hear that they were from her own stash.

While she obviously loves the finer things in life, she’s also easy to please – one of her favorite part of Lisa’s designs are the pockets! “I love pockets and Lisa gets that. You wear this wonderful, chic thing and it fits so well, and there are pockets: do you know how difficult that is to find?!” she said. She’s right – I always feel bad for my girlfriends who absolutely need to tote a bag because they can’t throw a small wallet or their BlackBerries into their nonexistent pockets.

As for the rest of the season of Gossip Girl, she’s as clueless as we are about what will happen.”You know, I don’t ask. That way, I don’t have to tell. I just figured, I don’t ask, I get the script, and I’m as surprised as everybody else. For me, it’s always fun to watch and see what everyone did – what they were wearing and what everyone did. It keeps it fresh,” she says. Even though some of the show’s plotlines have gotten a little bizarre recently, she’s right – Gossip Girl is nothing if not entertaining and stylish.