Kelly Rowland Secretly Got Married to Manager Tim Witherspoon!

Meghan Blalock
by

While the world has been talking about nothing but what happened between Solange, Beyoncé, and Jay Z inside an elevator on a warm May night in the not-so-distant past, Bey’s best friend Kelly Rowland took the opportunity to have a secret wedding! According to multiple reports provided to Us Weekly, the former Destiny’s Child member said “I do” to her beau (and manager) Tim Witherspoon in a quiet ceremony in Costa Rica on Friday, May 9.

And yes, since we already know you’re wondering: Beyoncé was in attendance, as was her sister Solange, only days after the altercation in the elevator. “It was a quick, simple ceremony, only around 30 people,” a source said of the vow-swapping. Rowland and Witherspoon have apparently been secretly dating for years, and she confirmed during an appearance on “The Queen Latifah Show” last December that he had proposed.

An Instagram Beyoncé posted on the day of wedding seems to reaffirm that it did indeed take place: she’s wearing what appears to be a bridesmaid dress, with side-swept hair and large chandelier earrings. Congratulations to newlywed couple!
