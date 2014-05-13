Kelly Rowland Secretly Got Married to Manager Tim Witherspoon!

While the world has been talking about nothing but what happened between Solange, Beyoncé, and Jay Z inside an elevator on a warm May night in the not-so-distant past, Bey’s best friend Kelly Rowland took the opportunity to have a secret wedding! According to multiple reports provided to Us Weekly, the former Destiny’s Child member said “I do” to her beau (and manager) Tim Witherspoon in a quiet ceremony in Costa Rica on Friday, May 9.

And yes, since we already know you’re wondering: Beyoncé was in attendance, as was her sister Solange, only days after the altercation in the elevator. “It was a quick, simple ceremony, only around 30 people,” a source said of the vow-swapping. Rowland and Witherspoon have apparently been secretly dating for years, and she confirmed during an appearance on “The Queen Latifah Show” last December that he had proposed.