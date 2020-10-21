Beyoncé Inspired Kelly Rowland to Do One Thing Differently During Her Second Pregnancy

As a mom of three kids, Beyoncé’s pregnancy advice for Kelly Rowland isn’t something that the former Destiny’s Child member takes for granted. In fact, the 39-year-old singer says that Bey has “really inspired” her to do one thing differently now that she’s expecting her second child—and it has to do with her own sensuality.

On Tuesday, October 20, Rowland opened up to Us Weekly about how her second pregnancy—which she announced in a glamourous cover shoot for Women’s Health in early October—has been different from her first. “[During] the first one, I felt so maternal,” she told the outlet. “[During] this one, I don’t know, something happened. I kind of feel like there’s a sexiness added to it. I remember talking to a friend of mine, and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I really think you should rock this.'”

Among those inspiring Rowland to embrace this energy was none other than former Destiny’s Child groupmate, Bey. It was “B who really inspired” her to switch up her maternity fashion to match her newfound feelings about pregnancy. “Even though [she’s only] in the house” these days, the “Motivation” singer explained that she’s channeling “a certain sassiness and sensuality this time, or sexiness,” when it comes to her look.

But, apparently, that sexiness doesn’t stop at her fashion. “When it comes to date night, it’s more about trying to keep my hands to myself,” she admitted to Us, before adding, “The hormones!” In a separate interview with TODAY Parents, the singer added that her second pregnancy has brought closer to her husband Tim Weatherspoon. “I find Tim even cuter now. He has gray poppin’ in his beard,” she said. “It makes me feel in love with him even more.”

Rowland and Weatherspoon tied the knot in May 2014. The intimate ceremony was attended by only 30 guests, which included Bey, her husband Jay-Z, and sister Solange Knowles. While Bey and Jay-Z have gone on to welcome kids Blue, 8, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3, Rowland and her husband share son Titan, 5.

The couple’s youngest son is “over the moon” about being a big brother. “He thinks this baby is his baby,” Rowland revealed to Us. “It’s going to be exciting to see this interaction for sure when the baby comes and the work starts.” One thing’s certain, however, as Rowland adds, “This baby is walking into a whole zone of so much love and attention and affection.” You love to see it!