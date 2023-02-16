Kelly Ripa’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Live’ vs. Her Former Co-Host Ryan Seacrest

Scroll To See More Images

As one of the most famous faces of daytime television, it’s understandable why so many viewers want to know about Kelly Ripa’s net worth and how much she makes compared to her former and current Live co-hosts.

Ripa, whose full name is Kelly Maria Ripa, was born on October 2, 1970, in Berlin, New Jersey. Her breakout role came in 1990 when she was cast as Hayley Vaughan in ABC’s daytime soap opera Ally My Children, which her now-husband, Mark Consuelos, also starred on. Ripa starred on All My Children from 1990 to 2002. After All My Children, Ripa starred as Faith Fairfield in ABC’s sitcom Hope & Faith. She starred on the show for three seasons until it was cancelled in 2006.

Ripa is also a co-host on ABC’s daytime talk show, Live, which she’s won five Daytime Emmy Awards for in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category. Ripa joined the show in 2001 as a co-host to Regis Philbin. Since then, she’s gone on to host the show for more than 20 years with co-hosts like Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

In an interview with Shondaland in 2022, Ripa opened up about what she still wants to do after more than three decades in front of the camera. “I like being off camera. It is what I like to do the most. I like creating spaces for other people to be on camera,” she said. “I’ve written a couple of scripts. I’m hoping that maybe as time goes on, I’ll be able to pull away from being on camera and get behind the camera, because I really do like the creative process. But I don’t love being in front of the camera. It’s never something I’ve loved, but it’s the only way I’ve found that I’ve been able to make a living. But I really do prefer being off camera more than on camera. So, that’s where I would see myself heading.”

So what is Kelly Ripa’s net worth and how much does she make for Live With Kelly? Read on for what we know about how much Kelly Ripa’s net worth is and what she earns compared to her former and current Live co-hosts.

How much does Kelly Ripa make from Live With Kelly?

How much does Kelly Ripa make from Live With Kelly? Ripa joined Regis Philbin as a co-host of Live in 2001 after the daytime talk show’s former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, left in 2000. The show was retitled from Live With Regis and Kathie Lee to Live With Regis and Kelly. Philbin and Ripa hosted Live With Regis and Kelly for 10 years until Philbin left the show in 2011. Ripa hosted the show solo under the title Live With Kelly for one year until former NFL host, Michael Strahan, replaced Philbin as the show’s permanent co-host in 2012.

The show was retitled as Live With Kelly and Michael. Ripa and Strahan hosted Live With Kelly and Michael for four years until Strahan left the show in 2011 to host Good Morning America. Ripa hosted the show solo under the title Live With Kelly for one year until host Ryan Seacrest replaced Strahan as the show’s permanent co-host in 2017. The show was titled as Live With Kelly and Ryan. Ripa and Seacrest hosted Live With Kelly and Ryan for six years until Seacrest left in 2023. He was replaced by Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos. Ripa and Consuelos married on May 1, 1996, and share three children: daughter Lola Consuelos, who was born in 2001; and sons Michael Joseph Consuelos, who was born in 1997, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, who was born in 2003.

So how much does Kelly Ripa make from Live With Kelly? Ripa makes an annual salary of $22 million each year as a co-host on Live With Kelly, according to Celerbity Net Worth. In comparison, Ryan Seacrest, who co-hosted Live from 2017 to 2023, made an annual salary of $10 million, according to Forbes; Michael Strahan, who co-hosted Live from 2012 to 2016; made an annual salary of $17 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth; and Regis Philbin, who co-hosted Live from 1983 to 2011, made an annual salary of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In her 2022 book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Ripa revealed that she didn’t know Philbin was leaving Live until he announced it “on live TV” in 2011. “He had his reasons for leaving the show. Nobody gets that more than me,” she wrote. However, Ripa wrote that she wishe hadn’t become “a target” following his exit. She also wrote that she was not to blame for Philbin leaving, especially when she was “the only person kept out of the room, when that huge show-changing decision was being made.” Ripa also wrote that, after Philbin left, she felt “suddenly responsible” for the success of the show. Ripa also wrote that Philbin was “invited back to the show many times, but always declined.” (He did appear in a 2015 Halloween episode.)

What is Kelly Ripa’s net worth?

What is Kelly Ripa’s net worth? Kelly Ripa’s net worth is $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In comparison, her former Live co-host Ryan Seacrest’s net worth is $450 million; Michael Strahan’s net worth is $65 million; and Regis Philbin’s net worth was $150 million. Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos’ net worth is $40 million.

Along with Live With Kelly, Kelly Ripa’s net worth also includes what she made from her acting career on shows like All My Children, which she starred on as Hayley Vaughan from 1990 to 2002; and Hope & Faith, which she starred on as Faith Fairfield from 2003 to 2006. Kelly Ripa’s net worth also includes what she earns from from her production company, Milojo, which she founded with her husband, Mark Consuelos, in 2007.

In her 2022 book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Ripa revealed that sought therapy after becoming unhappy at work. In the book, Ripa wrote that she sought therapy after she believed she was suffering from depression until her therapist told her that she thought her job was making he “miserable.” “At that time, a different time, a pre-#metoo #timesup time, a pre-women belong in the room where decisions are being made, I. Was. Miserable,” she wrote. She adds that she left her therapist’s office “without a prescription but with some breathing techniques for when shit really hit the fan.”

In Live Wire, Ripa also wrote about her struggle with balancing work and family. “Twenty-plus years ago, when my children were small, women really didn’t mention their needs as working mothers,” she wrote. “Probably because that would have been met with scorn and a possible demotion or pay decrease.” Ripa added that she was left to “push down the guilt” of missing school events and act like she was “managing it all.”

Ripa also told Shondaland in 2022 about why she wanted to include stories about her struggle with work-life balance in her book. “They popped up when I reviewed things I had written down at night, when I was going through certain things at work,” she said. “Twenty years ago, there was no conversation over power dynamics, workplace ethics, or workplace equality. That was not a discussion. If you were a working mother, you certainly didn’t complain about anything because you were so fearful that it might somehow impact your ability to further your career or earn a living. I didn’t want that. I felt like I was doing more good [by] working and raising a family. I felt like it was a benchmark I hadn’t seen very much of and that it was important to be seen.”

She also confirmed to Shondaland that she was in a better place with her relationship with work. “Absolutely, but it took me decades to get there. I don’t want any other woman that one day inherits my job or any other job to have to get to the decades part. It shouldn’t take decades,” she said. “I think that women in general—I’m going to gender stereotype, which I don’t like doing, but I’m going to—have a hard time advocating for ourselves because we are used to being the advocates for everyone else, to make sure everyone else is okay, and putting ourselves last. In the entertainment industry, it has been counted on for women not to make noise or be disagreeable. It took me decades to learn that that was not okay and that the way I advocate for everyone else, I must apply to myself.”

She also told the site what she learned about work and her job as a hostfrom her former Live co-host Regis Philbin. “I learned how to treat the job as a job, which I think is the most important thing. He taught me to be a really good storyteller,” she said. “He was the best storyteller I’d ever met. When he took you on a journey, he took you there — you were there in the room; you got the picture. The most important thing, and I think I adapted this into my own writing, is that you have to be the fool in your own story. You can’t tell a story at somebody else’s expense. It’s not cool, it’s not chic, it’s not funny. It’s not cool to punch down. I try to make myself the idiot of every story. And quite frankly, I had limitless supply because I’ve been in this business for 33 years, so I have nothing but material.”

For more about Kelly Ripa, read her 2022 memoir, Live Wire: Long Winded Short Stories. The book—which was an instant New York Times bestseller and is described as a “a sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories”—takes readers through Ripa’s life and career, from the real story behind how she met her husband and Live co-host Mark Consuelos to the chauvinism she’s experienced as one of the top women in daytime television. “Surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor…Live Wire shows Kelly as she really is offscreen—a very wise woman who has something to say,” the publisher’s description reads.

