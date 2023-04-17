Meet Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ 3 Kids—Now They’re ‘Grown Adults’

After the duo announced that they’ll be on the show together for another reiteration of Live!, many daytime talkshow fans are asking: who are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ kids?

Ripa and Conseulos met and fell in love on the set of All My Children in 1995. Starting April 17, 2023, Consuelos will be starring along his wife on Live!, replacing Ryan Seacrest. “To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it’s a dream come true,” Ripa told People on having her husband join her at the Live desk. “We’ve been so uniquely blessed… It’s going to be off the rails!” she added with a laugh. “I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time,” Consuelos said, who guest-hosted 92 times during his wife’s tenure before replacing Seacrest at the helm. “Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can’t think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly.”

“As a fan-favorite guest host for years, Mark is no stranger to the Live family,” producer Michael Gelman said in a statement. “Having him join the show is so special for us and we’re sure that viewers will feel the same.” “Goodbyes are never easy, but we look forward to welcoming Ryan back regularly with open arms,” said executive producer Michael Gelman in a statement provided to People, published on February 16, 2023.

Consuelos and Ripa are very close to their children and often showcase them on their social media accounts. However it isn’t the same vice versa. “When you have a news feed and it says ‘Suggest more or suggest this, like this or block this channel,’ I’m certain [our children] have blocked any channel with any mention of our names,” Ripa told E! News. “Just like they block us on social media. They block us any way they can.”

All their children now are adults, with one who graduated college and two who are still in college as well. “We blinked, unfortunately, and now they are grown adults,” Ripa told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “I think that’s really the worst part is that we didn’t slow down in real time to appreciate that aspect of them when they were small, because we were so busy protecting them and making sure they were turning into good people and getting things done on time.” Ripa then joked that she loved having an “empty nest.” “I will say the best part is there’s no laundry in our house. There’s no dishes. There’s like, nothing! Nothing! There’s nothing.”

The happy couple told People about how their children were in the public eye for a while. “Now our children, who are adults, meet people who will come up to them and say, ‘Oh, I’ve watched you grow up. I’m so proud of you.’ And that means something to us,” Ripa said. To which her husband added: “This is going to be a really fun [chapter of life] that we can look back on, I know with great joy.”

So who are Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ kids? Read more below to find out.

Michael Consuelos

Born: June 2, 1997

Michael Consuelos is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ first child is Michael Consuelos. He was born on June 2, 1997, a year after Ripa and Consuelos eloped. He graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and followed his parents’ footsteps by being in the entertainment industry. Though he graduated in 2020 when the COVID-19 Pandemic affected jobs in the industry. “I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back,” she said on her show. “So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it’s hard.”

Years later, he stared alongside his father in Riverdale where Michael played a younger version of his character of Hiram Lodge. “Working on Riverdale was a bucket list moment for me,” Michael confessed to PEOPLE. “I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor.” He continued, “Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience, but we both had the BEST time and I really enjoyed getting to walk around in Hiram’s shoes.”

Lola Consuelos

Born: June 16, 2001

Lola Consuelos is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ second child and first daughter. She was born on June 16, 2001 and currently goes to New York University and studies music.

In January 2023, Ripa and Consuelos talked about how they were jokingly annoyed that their daughter came home from college.”We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week? A week and a half ago? From London, and she’s so excited to be living with us again because it’s her last semester in college,” said Consuelos, who was guest co-hosting Live! The Riverdale star continued, “She’s not going to go back to her apartment, she’s staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door’s closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, ‘Hey girls!'”

She also released music in August of 2022. “Paranoia Silverlining.” Ripa was really enthusiastic about her daughter’s new single and wrote on her Instagram Story ahead of the song’s release, “6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA’S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT.” Their daughter was also in attendance at her father’s first episode of Live! as a permanent host.

Joaquin Consuelos

Born: February 24, 2003

Joaquin Consuelos is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ youngest child and their second son. He currently goes to Univeristy of Michigan where he’s part of the wrestling team.

“We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard,” she said. “We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, ‘I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'”

Ripa and Consuelos frequently visit their son especially when he competes. “We came to see one of our son’s sporting events at the University of Michigan and all we did was walk up to him,” Ripa said during a July 2022 episode of Daily Pop. “We’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll meet you at your dorm.’ And he’s like, ‘You cannot meet me at my dorm, and you cannot be out front. And put your masks on your face. And nobody can know we’re together.'”