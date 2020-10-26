Kelly Ripa Just Made the Most NSFW Joke About Mark Consuelos’ Penis Size

Officially our favorite couple. Kelly Ripa joked about Mark Consuelos’ penis size, and it looks like she has no complaints. The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost took to her Instagram on Friday, October 23, to share a slideshow of Halloween photos of her family over the years.

The pictures included shots of the couple’s kids—sons Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 12, and daughter Lola, 19—when they were younger, as well as photo of Kelly and her Live cohost, Ryan Seacrest. The slideshow also included a picture of Consuelos and his friend, Bruce Bozzi, dressed as Jon Baker and Frank Poncherello, two characters from the the TV show, CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. The picture saw Consuelos and Bozzi in tight tan police uniforms, which, according to fans, highlighted one of Consuelos’ best assets.

“I know where Ponch keeps his gun,” one commenter wrote. Another commented, “Meow Mark. Lucky girl!” One more person wrote, “Your husband stuffed his pants.”

Consuelos then left his own comment, explaining why his bulge looks so large in the photo.“Full disclosure,” he wrote. “I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect.”

Ripa then responded, “Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” Consuelos replied, “Pretty sure.” A fan then joked, “Well is the shadow seeing anybody.”

Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 after meeting in an audition for the soap opera, All My Children. The couple wed less than a year later. “I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew,” Kelly said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in 2020. “I wasn’t looking to get married… but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before—like I saw it. And I don’t believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment.”

In an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan at the time, Ripa assured viewers that her marriage with Consuelos isn’t perfect. “Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon,” she said. “There’s going to be like, mile 24 when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”