Kelly Ripa, Inspiring Women Everywhere to Work Out

Kelly Ripa and her rocking biceps were out and about in New York City yesterday. The Live With Regis and Kelly host looked super fit in the 3.1 Phillip Lim Rolled Muscle T Dress and sky high platform sandals, accentuating the perfect gams that she regularly tones and sculpts at the legendary Physique 57.

Ripa, who swears by the notoriously challenging and effective workouts offered at any of Physique 57’s three locations, certainly is an inspiration to anyone trying to meet their exercise goals and get in shape for swimsuit season. Always up for a fitness challenge, this picture inspired me so much that I’m signing up for a class later this afternoon at the gym’s SoHo location right now. Anyone want to meet me there?