Kelly Ripa Admits She Had ‘Bad Botox,’ Couldn’t Smile

Kelly Ripa straight-up confessed to having a terrible experience with botox yesterday on her show, Live with Kelly. “I’m going to tell you a story I’ve never told anyone,” Ripa told her guest cohost, FOX News commentator Megyn Kelly. “I got bad Botox about … what was it, a year ago? And it was bad. It did something to my good side, so then I had two bad sides. I’m not kidding!”

Eek. And though it has improved, she still doesn’t feel all the way back. “I’m starting to look myself again,” she said. “There was about a six-month period where people were like: ‘What’s wrong with Kelly? She doesn’t smile anymore,’” said Ripa. “And I was like: ‘I am smiling!’” Worst. Nightmare.

Laughing, her co-host said, “Being in the public eye is so fun, isn’t it?”

This experience sounds awful whether one is on TV or not, but does sound particularly bad shared with a wide audience. As Us Weekly reports, Ripa first talked about getting Botox last year, to relieve a “resting bitch face,” or RBF, as the kids say. Pointing to her forehead, she told Michael Strahan, her former Live cohost, “That’s why I got Botox!” She added that her RBF was getting her into trouble. “I got Botox here because people kept saying ‘Are you OK’ and I’m like, ‘I’m fine, why?’ ‘You look like you’re angry.’ I was like, ‘Then it’s time to get Botox.'”

But then—it backfired and she looked angry for six months. Or at least not particularly happy. Caveat emptor!