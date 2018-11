Name: Kelly Raible

Agency: Empire Model Management

Hometown: San Jose, California

New York City Neighborhood: Astoria Queens

Most Incredible Model Moment: Meeting the wonderful people I work with.

Favorite Model: Kate Moss

Favorie Photographer You’ve Worked With: Duc!

Describe your uniform: It varies. On my lazy days: jeans and a shirt. Otherwise, I love skirts and dresses with heels!